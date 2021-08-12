Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Top 6 Times When The Actress Slayed It In Pink Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With her movies, Sara Ali Khan has won us with her acting prowess. She has strong acting skills and pretty amazing fashion game. Her fashion is mostly relatable and simple with chikankari traditional suits and casual trousers and t-shirts, but Sara can also raise the fashion bar at red carpet nights and film promotion events. She is also becoming the clear favourite of many leading designers. Yes, Sara Ali Khan has walked the ramps for the country's biggest fashion designers and appeared in their photoshoots too. Sara Ali Khan's fashion is inspiring and born on 12 August, 1995, today is Sara Ali Khan's birthday and on her birthday, we are going to talk about the 6 times, the Coolie No.1 actress slayed it in pink outfits.

Photographer Courtesy: Ravi K chandran ISC



Sara Ali Khan's Pink And White Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan's latest pink number was a gorgeous pink lehenga that was designed by Manish Malhotra. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her lehenga featured a sleeveless and structured blouse and flared and pleated skirt. The lehenga was accentuated by white-toned floral patterns and she teamed her lehenga with a matching pink net dupatta that had a complementing border. She seemed to keep her look jewellery-free and the makeup look was fresh and enhanced by pink tones. Sara painted her nails pink and her look was highlighted with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted fringe ponytail completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

Sara Ali Khan's Feathered Pink Gown

For the Zee Cine Awards 2020, Sara Ali Khan was dressed to impress in her Georges Chakra gown that was off-shouldered with structured bodice and bow accents. Her powdered pink gown had feathery accents in white tones, translucent pleats at the hem, and a thigh-high slit, which added to the bold quotient. Sara paired her ensemble with silver sandals, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with chic diamond rings that came from H Craft Fine Jewellery. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and purple eye shadow with kohl. Her nails were painted pink. The slightly messy ponytail look rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Ami Patel.

Photographer Courtesy: Joseph Radhik

Sara Ali Khan's Embellished Pink Lehenga

As a showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, Sara Ali Khan flaunted a wedding-perfect lehenga. Her lehenga consisted of an intricately-done half-sleeved blouse and a flared long skirt. Accentuated by pink hue, her lehenga was enhanced by gold-toned motifs and a complementing heavy dupatta. Her makeup look was heavy and highlighted by nude tones. The impeccable hairdo completed her avatar and her look was kept jewellery-free.

Picture Source: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's Pink Pantsuit Look

For Love Aaj Kal promotions, Sara Ali Khan was dressed to slay in a pink pantsuit. With this attire of hers, she gave us a winning office-wear goal of the day. Her attire featured a vibrant pink cropped blazer, matching high-waist straight-fit pants, and a white top. She paired her ensemble with beige-hued heels, which colour-blocked her attire. Sara accessorised her look with black and white cat-eyed frames. The actress wore a white nail lacquer and her makeup was marked by nude-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's Metallic Pink Gown

For the Femina India event, where Sara Ali Khan was the Fresh Face of the Year, Sara looked impressive in her pink metallic gown that had spaghetti-strapped sleeves, a gathered ruched bodice, and sharply-plated skirt with a bold slit. She teamed her gown with a pair of pink pumps that matched with her gown. She upped her look with dainty rings and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with kohl. The side-swept highlighted tresses completed her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's Pink And Black Outfit

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara Ali Khan looked amazing in her pink and black outfit. Her statement top was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the top was accentuated by geometrical patterns with black base. It was a zipper and collared top that Sara teamed with a structured black metallic shorts and thigh-high black boots. Well, with this look of hers, she gave us an awesome party-wear goal. She accessorised her look with black studs. The nails were painted pink and the makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade and dark kohl with soft pink eye shadow. The braids hairdo wrapped up her look.

So, which attire and look of Sara Ali Khan did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Sara Ali Khan!

Cover Picture Source: Instagram