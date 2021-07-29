Sara Ali Khan Exudes Pink Power With Her Intricately-Designed Lehenga Set; Perfect For Attending Weddings Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan has been giving us oodles of fashion goals and the latest outfit of hers was ideal for attending a wedding or a grand festive occasion. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, let's talk about her ensemble and look that had our attention.

The actress exuded pink power with her attire and she captioned her picture as, 'Flower Shower 🌸Pink Power 💓💞🎀'. Her ensemble was designed by Manish Malhotra and consisted of a structured and sleeveless blouse and a flared long skirt. The blouse was accentuated by white-hued patterns and sharp slits on the side. The skirt was enhanced by ivory floral tones, which upped her attire look. The complementing translucent dupatta completed her attire. Well, she definitely looked graceful and made us take the pink route.\

Her look seemed jewellery-free, actually she didn't need jewellery with her attire. However, you can sport a pair of dainty studs and a few pink glass bangles, if you want to ace the jewellery style. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones. The minty-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and eye shadow spruced up her look. The pink nail lacquer matched with her attire. The fringe bun completed her look. With elaborate floral backdrop and chandeliers placed meticulously, Sara was a vision to behold in her lehenga. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Ravi K chandran ISC