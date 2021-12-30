Sara Ali Khan’s Pink Ghagra Look From Her Movie Atrangi Re Is Ideal For Festive Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan looked awesome in her pink ghaghra set as she shared her pictures from the sets of Atrangi Re. She wore a vibrant ensemble and with her vivacious personality in the movie, won us with her performance. She captioned her picture as, "This photo accurately depicts how I'm feeling after getting so much ❤️ for Atrangi Re 💃💃💃 (The second photo is just my mandatory Taj Mahal posed picture 🤪)." Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Sara wore a pink overlapping short kurta-jacket that was full-sleeved and accentuated by intricate white-toned accents and colourful tassels. She paired it with a ghagra skirt. Her skirt was bright yellow and pink in colour, and highlighted by mirror-work and meticulously-done motifs. Her outfit seemed ideal for light wedding functions and particularly festive occasions - an outfit that you should probably even wear to places splashed in muted hues. She teamed her ensemble with embellished juttis, which notched up her look.

She accessorised her look with a necklace and nose ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The long wavy tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Sara Ali Khan's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Harjeet Singh