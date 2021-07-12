Sara Ali Khan’s Chikankari Suit And Gamosa Is Winning The Social Media Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Sara Ali Khan paid a visit to Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam and not only flaunted chikankari suit but also draped the traditional scarf of Assam called Gamosa. Let's talk about her ensemble and look of the day.

So, Sara Ali Khan wore a pristine white suit that consisted of a half-sleeved kurta and matching palazzo pants. Her attire was enhanced by intricate threadwork in the same tone - the chikankari work. Well, Sara is often spotted in traditional chikankari outfits and over a period of time, has popularised the embroidery work with her outfits. She also draped a white dupatta with her ensemble, which went well with her outfit. Sara also accessorised her look with silver and white-toned jewellery. She upped her style quotient with silver bangles and hoops. Sara also carried a white-hued mask with her.

Following the traditions, she also wore a Gamosa that featured a white base and had beautifully woven red floral accents. Sara also upped her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look. Sara looked pretty and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.