Atrangi Re Promotions: Sara Ali Khan Looks Gorgeous In Her Elaborate Lehenga And Hand-Painted Gown Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sara Ali Khan has been promoting her upcoming movie Atrangi Re and gave us fashion goals too with her ensembles. She looked amazing in her two outfits, which we thought were ideal for wedding and parties. While her lehenga with intricate work was an absolute wedding-wear must-have, her gown was perfect for those lawn parties. She was styled by Tanya Ghavri on both the occasions and we have decoded her looks for you.

Sara Ali Khan's Floral And Mirror-Work Lehenga

For the promotional look of Atrangi Re on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, Sara Ali Khan sported a lehenga, which was designed by Mayyur Girotra. Her lehenga was marked by the dark shades of winter, intricate patterns, mirror-work, and gota border. Her lehenga seemed inspired by the regal India and Sara teamed her ensemble with a complementing dupatta. She accessorised her look with meticulously-crafted gemstone neckpiece, an intricate cocktail ring, and heavy bangles. Her ring came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and her kada came from Joolry. The necklace was from Minerali. The nail lacquer was brown-hued and the lip shade was matte brown. The contoured cheekbones and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow upped her look. The middle-parted flicks ponytail completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan's Floral Gown And Dupatta

Sara Ali Khan was also all-radiant in her gown that came from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. She wore a Gum Tree gown that was hand-painted with humming birds on a dull-ivory pure silk flared kurta and pure silk organza dupatta that was enhanced by hand-embroidered gota with gota embroidery zig-zag border on dupatta as well as gown. She paired her attire with silver sandals and accessorised her look with a pair of diamond studs. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with mascara. The middle-parted soft copper tresses completed her look.

So, which attire and look of Sara Ali Khan did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram