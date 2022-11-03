Just In
Sara Ali Khan Is A Beauty To Behold In Boho Avatar, Pics!
Actress Sara Ali Khan is a fine combination of beauty, talent, and sheer grace. The diva is known to give major style inspirations for Indian and western looks via her on and off-screen looks, photoshoots, and more. Sara recently posed for a well-known magazine cover shoot wherein she flaunted an alluring bohemian and modern avatar that was a fine impression of chic and breathtaking!
Image: Instagram
Wish to know more about Sara's chic boho avatar? Keep reading as we have decoded her nomad and modern looks in detail:
Image: Instagram
Sara looked stunning in the all-black outfit that comprised a crop top, a half-sleeved jacket, and a short skirt. She accentuated the modern ensemble with chic accessories including a couple of metal bangles, and rings, and opted for pump heels. Her makeup was dewy and featured kohl-rimmed eyes. Sara flaunted a crimped-style open hairdo.
Image: Instagram
For the second look, Sara chose a black colour embellished crop top and silver sequined trousers. Her chosen pieces of accessories included golden cuff bangles and black pointy heels. Sara's modern outfit is super inspirational for a hangout, party look!
Image: Instagram
A bohemian look is all about opting for an easy, effortless yet interesting look. Sara replicated this fashion mantra by sporting a perfect boho outfit that comprised a tie-up sequinned bralette and printed flared pants. Her boho accessories included golden metal bangles and handcrafted rings. Sara's fuss-free, laidback look featured a perfect blend of modern-boho outlook!
Image: Instagram
Sara Ali Khan's makeup look for this bohemian style needs a special mention too. She sported a dewy makeup look that added more sheen to her natural glow. Sara's boho look was accentuated with matte cheeks, glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and fuller, natural eyebrows. And the crimped open hairstyle justified the whole global-nomad avatar!
