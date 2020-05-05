Five Times Sara Ali Khan Treated Us With Her Gorgeous Distinctive Ethnic Outfits And Gave Us Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has captured the hearts of the audience with her charming personality and acting prowess. Apart from it, her sartorial picks has also left us stunned. Be it events or festivals, the diva has been giving major fashion goals especially with ethnic outfits. Each ethnic outfit of hers is worth-investing in and we love the way Sara pulls it off so well. So, let us take a look at some of her gorgeous ethnic outfits for some fashion inspiration.

Sara Ali Khan In A Pink Embellished Lehenga Sara Ali Khan donned a pink embellished lehenga and looked extremely beautiful. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate checkered patterns and heavy golden embellishments. The thin knotted golden belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed it with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching blouse that featured mirror-work and completed her look with equally beautiful and embellished dupatta. The Love Aaj Kal actress went jewellery-free and instead spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and nude lip shade. Sara pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and looked pretty. Sara Ali Khan In A Dual-Toned Ensemble For one of the promotional rounds of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan opted for a lovely dual-toned outfit by Mayyur Girotra. Her ensemble consisted of a V-shaped neckline printed red crop top paired with multi red and blue shaded striped-patterned long skirt, which featured printed blue border. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Kedarnath actress topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front red printed jacket that also had blue printed border. Sara left her front braided sleek highlighted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade. Sara Ali Khan In A White Sharara Set For another promotional round of Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan was decked up in a white sharara set by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her voluminous sharara was accentuated by few dotted prints while her sleeveless hand-embroidered short kurti featured side slits. She completed her look with an embroidered net dupatta that featured dual-toned (pink and yellow) border. The Simmba actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and pink bangles from Amrapali. Sara left her mid-parted side-braided curly tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Sara Ali Khan In A Printed Ensemble Sara Ali Khan sported a blush pink-hued ensemble by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and looked gorgeous. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless short kurti, which was accentuated by multi-hued hand-embroidered florals and side slits. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she paired it with a matching flared long skirt and draped a sheer printed dupatta over her one shoulder. The Coolie No. 1 actress upped her look with a pair of floral hoops by Deepa Gurnani and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Sara let loose her braided highlighted curls. Sara Ali Khan In A Yellow & Orange Printed Saree On the occasion of Diwali, Sara Ali Khan was dressed in a yellow and orange saree, which was accentuated by subtle white intricate patterns and golden border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved contrast dark-pink printed blouse. The Atrangi Re actress completed her look with pink juttis and notched up her look with golden bangles. Tiny pink bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sara let loose her mid-parted blonde tresses.

We loved all these ethnic outfits of Sara Ali Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan