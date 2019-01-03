ENGLISH

Sara Ali Khan's Airport Attire Is Not Only Sporty But Also Colourful

By
Sara Ali Khan Airport Look

This time for a change, Sara Ali Khan's airport look was not about white salwar kameez. The 'Simbaa' actress sported something sporty and humble. She wore a gym outfit and played with myriad hues. With this outfit of hers, she taught us travelling should be about comfort.

She colour-blocked her outfit with a black sleeveless top that had the words, 'Miss Fit' and she paired it with pink-hued straight-fit pyjamas that we so loved. The 'Kedarnath' star also paired her black top and pink pyjamas with a white-hued jacket, which further contrasted her ensemble. Sara kept her style real and simple by teaming colourful slippers, which also went with her look.

Sara Ali Khan Simbaa

The actress carried a brown purse and a big blue side bag with her. She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was subtle. The tight hairdo rounded out her sporty avatar. So, how did you find Sara Ali Khan's airport outfit of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sara ali khan
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
