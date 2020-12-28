Coolie No.1: Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Red And Yellow Co-ord Sets, Which One Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No.1 was released on Christmas Day on Amazon Prime Video. To make the promotions successful, the stars of the show left no stone unturned in impressing the audience with their fashionable looks. At the recent promotional rounds, the lead actress was seen flaunting two different co-ord sets. One was red in colour, the other one was yellow in colour. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it for fashion goals.

Sara Ali Khan In Red Co-ord Set

Sara Ali Khan sported red co-ord set, which consisted of a sleeveless crop top and high-waist mini skirt. Her top that came from Forever 21 was accentuated by yellow and blue floral prints while her skirt featured multi-hued block patterns that came from the label Minga London. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress completed her look with a pair of red high heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned bracelets. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade.

Sara Ali Khan In Yellow Co-ord Set

Sara Ali Khan was dressed to slay in yellow co-ord set, which came from Faithfull the Brand. Her outfit featured pretty and blossoming intricate floral prints. It consisted of a puff-sleeved U-neckline crop top and matching shorts. Styled by Ami Patel, the printed statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She upped her look with gold-toned triangle-shaped earrings and rings from Argento Jewelry. The diva pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sara Ali Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan