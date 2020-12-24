Just In
Coolie No.1: Sara Ali Khan’s Glam Eye Make-up Look Will Make Your Eyes Pop When You Wear A Mask
Ever since coronavirus pandemic, face masks have become the new normal. Be it party or social gatherings, whenever we step out, one thing is always by our side and that is a mask. This has definitely affected our make-up routine. However to up their look, people are now all out there investing in fashionable masks. But hey girls, now is the time you need to up your beauty game as well. We understand that applying lipsticks and bronzer will not make any difference in your look as it will get covered under your mask but you know you can do a lot with your eyes. Eyeliner, kohl, eye shadow, mascara, false eye lashes, etc., are some eye make-up products, which you can use to nail your beauty game.
Recently, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures of her look from the recent promotional round of Coolie No.1. In the pictures, she was seen flaunting glam yet bold eye make-up look. Her make-up look is what that will surely make your eyes pop when you wear a mask. So, here's how you can recreate the similar look.
What you need
• Primer
• Foundation
• Concealer
• Setting powder
• Contour
• Blush
• Highlighter
• Nude eye shadow
• Flat eye shadow brush
• Clear gloss
• Black eyeliner
• Mascara
• Black kohl
• Pink lip shade
• Lip gloss
• Beauty blender
• Eyebrow pencil
• Blush brush
• Contour brush
• Setting spray
Steps to follow
• Prime the T-zone of your face.
• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the beauty blender.
• Apply the concealer over your lids and under the eyes, using the damp beauty blender.
• Dust the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.
• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using contour brush.
• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.
• Moving to the eyes, take some nude eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it all over your lids and crease. Blend it well to avoid harsh edges.
• Apply the clear gloss over your lids, on the crease, and on the tear-duct to get the glossy eye look.
• Apply some black kohl on the waterline.
• Pick the black eyeliner and apply a thick line on your upper lash line, from the inner corner to the outer corner of your eyes.
• Now, apply a nice coat of mascara on your lashes.
• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.
• Next, apply pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips.
• Take the lip gloss and apply it all over your lips.
• Spritz some setting spray on your face to lock the make-up in place.
So, what do you think about this make-up look of Sara Ali Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan