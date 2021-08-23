Sara Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, And Other Actresses Set Festive-Wear Goals With Their Stunning Traditional Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For festive occasions, we know that you all must be dressed up in your traditional best. While, you must be looking fashionable, we have some goals for the future festive occasions. Yes, we have 4 awesome traditional suits curated for some stunning fashion inspiration. These suits were sported by Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and Sara Ali Khan. We have decoded the attire goals for some major fashion inspiration.

Picture Source: Instagram

Vaani Kapoor's Pink Embellished Suit

Vaani Kapoor looked gorgeous in her Ghania kurta set that was designed by Anita Dongre. Styled by Mohit Rai, the actress wore a deep-neckline kurta that was accentuated by embellished bodice and a sprinkle of intricate blue-toned floral accents and she paired it with a pair of pyjamis, which went well with her kurta. The complementing dupatta with subtle silver work enhanced her ethnic look. She accessorised her look with a green-stoned rings, which elevated her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The tiny blue bindi also spruced up her look. She completed her look with sleek copper tresses.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur

Huma Qureshi's Peach And Golden Suit

Huma Qureshi gave us a festive-perfect goal with her ethnic suit from label Varsha. She wore a long and understated peach kurta that was enhanced by subtle gold-toned motifs and matching trousers. She teamed her kurta set with a soft golden and peach dupatta that complemented her look. Huma also enhanced her style quotient with silver and gemstone earrings from Neeta Boochra - Silver Centrre. The makeup was marked by glossy peach lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and peach eye shadow. The long middle-parted copper tresses rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Who Wore What When.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur

Vidya Balan's Blue Kurta Set

Vidya Balan made a strong case for shades of blue. She wore a full-sleeved kurta that was textured and teamed it with chevron-patterned trousers and a complementing dupatta with red tassels. Her ensemble was designed by Sangeeta Kilachand and she was styled by Who Wore What When. The heavy and dazzling floral studs came from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. The makeup was marked by nude-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted impeccable completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's White Suit Set

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in her chikankari kurta set that featured a short full-sleeved kurta with intricately-done sleeves and complementing border. She paired her kurta with subtly-done pants, which went well with her short kurta and the complementing dupatta also notched up her look. She teamed her ensemble with embellished juttis and her jewellery consisted of a pair of silver bangles and meticulously-done earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.