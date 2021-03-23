Pagglait Promotions: The Latest Two Fashionable Looks Of Sanya Malhotra Are Easy To Copy And Slay Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently, Sanya Malhotra is on a non-stop slaying spree as she is promoting her upcoming film titled Pagglait, which is all set to release on 26 March 2021 on Netflix. To keep the interest of her fans alive, each day she is dolling up in some very amazing outfits and shelling out major fashion goals. By looking at her fashionable looks, we can say Sanya's sartorial choices are not just pretty but also easy to copy and slay. Recently too, she came up with two different western attires and gave us major style inspiration. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Sanya Malhotra In A Neon Blazer, Crop Top And Jeans

Sanya Malhotra sported a quarter-sleeved open-front neon blazer, which came from the label Mandira Wirk and gave major spring fashion goals in it. She layered the blazer with a sleeveless plain white crop top and teamed it up with a high-waist black and white printed jeans, that came from Urbanic brand. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress completed her look with a pair of red and black Christian Louboutin high heels and accessorised her look with hoops and rings from Minerali Store. Sanya let loose her mid-parted heavy curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Sanya Malhotra In A Blue Shirt And Orange Skirt

Sanya Malhotra caught all our attention with her eye-popping fashionable look in a half-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-show sky blue shirt, which was accentuated by big white dotted patterns. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she tucked her shirt with a high-waist chain detailed orange mini skirt. Sanya's outfit came from the label Do-Nuts Honey and she completed her look with a pair of pointed white pumps. The diva upped her look with silver-toned hoops, blue nail paint, and rings from Tanzire. She pulled up her heavily curled tresses into a bun and elevated her look with filled brows, black winged eyeliner, orange eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these two outfits of Sanya Malhotra from Pagglait promotions? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sanya Malhotra's Instagram