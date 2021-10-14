Dussehra 2021: Sanya Malhotra And Other Actresses Will Convince You To Wear Pink Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The pink colour symbolizes affection, harmony, and kindness and so you may want to flaunt the colour pink on this day, and we know that you all love wearing pink-hued traditional outfit. Hina Khan, Anu Emmanuel, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bipasha Basu Grover, and Sanya Malhotra are here to inspire you with their pink outfits for Dussehra.

Anu Emmanuel's Pink Embellished Saree

Anu Emmanuel's pink saree is ideal for festive occasions and you can take an embellished pink saree inspiration from the actress. She wore a pink saree that came from the brand Saksham Neharick and her attire was accentuated by silver tones and she teamed her ensemble with a sleeveless pink blouse that went well with her saree. She upped her look with a pair of silver jhumkis from Méro. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Pink Sharara Set

Sharara sets make for a popular occasion wear as shararas are comfy and festive. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a sharara set that featured a full-sleeved kurta and sharara bottoms. The multi-hued neckline of her kurta accentuated her attire and as such, her ensemble was enhanced by multi-hued floral tones in white hue. Her attire came from the Label: Anushree. She teamed her ensemble with golden wedges that went well with her ensemble. She sported a pair of silver jhumkis and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade and a tiny pink bindi. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sanya Malhotra's Pink Ruffled Saree

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Sanya Malhotra also left us awestruck with her pink ruffled saree that was designed by Pritika Vora. It was a fuchsia-pink saree that she wore, which had ruffled detailing and she teamed it with a sleeveless pink embellished blouse, adding to the festive touch. Her nature-inspired earrings were statement and came from Minerali. She also wore a striking ring that came from the label, Kohar by Kanika. Her makeup was highlighted by magenta-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The curly tresses hairdo completed her avatar.

Bipasha Basu Grover's Pink Long Overlay Look

Some of you might want to just want to flaunt an overlay or a long jacket and if that's the case with you, you should certainly take cues from Bipasha Basu Grover. The actress wore an embellished traditional outfit that was sequinned and she teamed it with an overlay that featured pink floral accents, and it enhanced her look. Her ensemble was designed by Varun Bahl Couture and she notched up her look with heavy silver jhumkis from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.

Hina Khan's Pink Separates

Hina Khan looked amazing in her separates, which featured collared shirt and flared trousers. Her pink ensemble was accentuated by white-toned patterns and she paired her ensemble with a pair of white-hued sports shoes. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and studs. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The ponytail wrapped up her look. So, if you want to wear something light and fun for festive occasion, go ahead and wear a pink outfit.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.