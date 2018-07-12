Subscribe to Boldsky
Sanjay Dutt's Jacket Is What We Want To Wear Right Away

By
Sanjay Dutt Fashion

Sanjay Dutt is all happening. First, he had a successful biopic made on him and now he is currently promoting his film, 'Saheb, Biwi, Aur Gangster 3'. He is mostly dressed down for the events and public appearances but this time he sported a look that we thought was just awesome.

Sanju baba brought back that 70s look and looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He certainly gave us fall wear goals in monsoons. His ensemble clearly wowed us and we thought he stepped up his fashion game.

Sanjay Dutt Movies

And now with his movie releasing by the end of this month, we will get to see more of him in stylish avatars. So, Sanjay Dutt wore a round-necked black tee and paired it with black trousers that not only seemed comfortable but very classy too. And if that was not classy enough, he sported a leather bikers jacket, which was high-necked and collared.

Sanjay Dutt Sanju

The seasoned actor also enhanced his look with black-hued formal shoes. However, had he worn black aviators, he would have looked so much more fabulous.

But still, we thought Sanju baba looked stylish and we are much impressed with him. We so want to copy this look and especially wear that jacket. What about you all?

Sanjay Dutt Style
Sanjay Dutt latest news
    fashion bollywood sanjay dutt
    Thursday, July 12, 2018
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018
