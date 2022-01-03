Your Smart Winter Outfit Sorted Ft. Sanjana Sanghi Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

It's cold outside but you still want some smart fashion ideas and don't want to be loaded with bomber jackets and oversized sweaters. Yes, we get it, you want to attend events and brunch outings and want a structured ensemble that can make you look a class apart. If that's the case, you can take fashion cues from Sanjana Sanghi. So, let's take a look at her winter outfit that can make you look stunning in an instant.

Styled by Bornalli Caldeira, Sanjana Sanghi flaunted autumn hues. She wore a dress that was grey-hued and featured checkered tones and her attire seemed to have a scarf neckline. The actress paired her dress with a brown button-down fitted jacket that was full-sleeved. It was a smart look and Sanjana Sanghi carried her ensemble with a lot of aplomb. Her attire came from the label, Éclat. It was an amazing look and Sanjana teamed her attire with a pair of brown boots that went well with her outfit.

Her makeup also complemented her outfit. She wore a brown lip shade and the cheekbones were contoured with pink cheekbones. The eye makeup was strong with a smokey kohl and the middle-parted wet and partly-tied tresses completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi looked amazing as ever and gave us a winter outfit goal. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Rrahul Narang