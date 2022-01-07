Sanjana Sanghi’s Mulberry Silk Pantsuit Is What Your Wardrobe Needs; Take A Look At Her Heavy Neckpiece, Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sanjana Sanghi looked gorgeous as she flaunted a silk pantsuit and she was styled by Medha Bahuguna. It was a unique ensemble and Sanjana looked classy as ever. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and her makeup was on-point too. Let's decode her attire and look, which gave us a fashion goal.

Sanjana wore a pantsuit that featured a blazer and matching pants. Her ensemble came from Joskai Studio and it was a handwoven mulberry-silk pantsuit that was accentuated by intricately-done golden motifs and elaborately-done border on the blazer. She paired her blazer with matching flared pants. This was an exquisite ensemble and she teamed it with an understated pair of sandals. She accessorised her look with lightweight kadas and a dazzling metallic watch.

As for jewellery, she made a strong case for statement jewellery. She notched up her look with a heavy neckpiece that was meticulously done and layered. Her makeup was light with pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Sanjana Sanghi looked amazing as ever and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. She had put the caption on her picture as, "The crisp winter sun, an even crisper Kanjeevaram pantsuit, and crispy-cheeky smiles. T'is a vibe.💜☀️ Hair&MakeUp : Non existent (because I (tried) to do it) / 📸: Dad & BFF"

Picture Source: Instagram