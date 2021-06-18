Your Classic Denim-On-Denim Edit Ft. Sanam Saeed And Mahira Khan Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Denim fabric is timeless and it can make you look a class apart in no time. This fabric is sturdy and smart, which is why there is so much universality to this fabric. You can flaunt denim at any given occasion, and now there are even denim sarees in the market, so you can even flaunt denims at formal occasions. However, there is nothing that can beat denim-on-denim look - when your top and jeans, both are crafted out of denim fabric. And if you are looking for classic denim shirt and jeans inspiration, we have got you covered. Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress Sanam Saeed and Humsafar actress Mahira Khan flaunted denim looks recently, which we have decoded for you.

Photographher Courtesy: Alishay Adnan



Sanam Saeed's Denim Outfit

The Cake actor Sanam Saeed looked smart in her denim outfit that was designed by Alishay Adnan. She exuded confident vibes and gave us a travel-perfect look. Sanam wore a denim shirt that was folded and teamed it with ankle-length jeans. The actress also layered her ensemble with a white top and with this look of hers, she also gave us a styling tip. Well, the statement black boots made for a great styling and went well with her ensemble. Sanam's makeup was light with tungsten mood-lighting glowing up her look. She wore an impeccable bun and that rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Mahira Khan's Denim Outfit

The Raees actor Mahira Khan also looked amazing and stunning in her denim outfit. She wore a washed denim shirt that was folded with checked green and pink sleeves. The actress paired it with classic denim jeans and gave us one of the simplest yet winning looks of the day. Her makeup was enhanced by dewy tones. The pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and glossy eye-shadow upped her look. The middle-parted sleek copper tresses completed her look.

So, whose denim look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.