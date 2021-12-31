Sanam Saeed And Fawad Khan Will Collaborate For Web Series; Take A Look At Their Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kashaf (Sanam Saeed) and Zaroon (Fawad Khan) of the television show Zindagi Gulzar Hai will be seen together again and this time, the two have collaborated for a web series. Fans of the Pakistani actors and those who loved Zindagi Gulzar Hai are absolutely excited about the series. And come the season of cold breeze and chills, Sanam and Fawad gave us outfit goals with their winter ensembles for the promotions. Let's talk about their winter outfits.

Sanam Saeed flaunted mustard-yellow sweater and paired it with a warm woollen shawl that was beige-hued and brown-toned trousers. In one of the scenes, she wore a knitted long sweater. While her makeup was natural and subtle with pink lip shade and soft kohl, her braided hairstyle had our attention. Fawad Khan wore a polo-neck grey knitted sweater and teamed it with black trousers and brown boots. It was a smart look and for one of the scenes, he also wore a grey jacket and carried a backpack.

Fawad Khan took to his Instagram to give us a brief synopsis of the series. The actor wrote, "I am overjoyed to be a part of this new series by Asim and Zindagi and to be collaborating with @sanammody again. This show will be a genre-bending saga of familial traumas and reconciliations, a tale of love and loss set in a world of magic and mystique. It's been an incredible ride and I cannot wait to share more of it with you." Sanam Saeed stated on her Instagram, "In a mystical land far far away! Forgot my own excitement of collaborating with #AsimAbbasi once again while all you got excited about this jori! We're back in completely new avatars with a phenomenal cast, crew and kahani!"

So, what do you think about attire and look of Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram