ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Dramatic Splash With Her Red Dress For The Covershoot

    By
    |

    Janhvi Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's film, Dhadak and ever since she has become the talk of the town. The actress has been stealing all the limelight with her designer outfits. She has also impressed us with her many magazines' covershoots. And her recent one is one of our favourites.

    Lately, Janhvi Kapoor turned the cover girl for Cosmopolitan India's October issue titled, 'The Art Issue' and her red dramatic dress from the photoshoot amazed us and was literally a piece of art. So, let us take a look at her gorgeous outfit and decode it.

    View this post on Instagram

    HBD Cosmo!! Thnxxxx for making me feel cute on your birthday 🌈💕 Editor: @nandinibhalla Stylist: @zunailimalik Photographer: @rohanshrestha Hair: @yiannitsapatori Makeup: @tanvichemburkar PR Agency: @hypenq_pr 👗@giambattistavalliparis

    A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

    So, for the covershoot, Janhvi Kapoor donned a cut-sleeved plunging neckline bright red mini frock dress, which came from Giambattista Valli. Her dress was accentuated by feather detailing on the bodice, which added a dramatic touch. The silver embellished buckle black belt added structure to her attire. Styled by Zunaili Malik, her frock also featured a long trail. The Roohi Afza actress spruced up her look with light pink nail lacquer. Janhvi left her mid-parted beautiful wavy tresses loose and slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade enhanced her look.

    Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles as she posed for the camera and looked absolutely gorgeous in her red frock dress.

    What do you think about her outfit? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.

    More JANHVI KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue