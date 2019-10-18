Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Dramatic Splash With Her Red Dress For The Covershoot Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Janhvi Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's film, Dhadak and ever since she has become the talk of the town. The actress has been stealing all the limelight with her designer outfits. She has also impressed us with her many magazines' covershoots. And her recent one is one of our favourites.

Lately, Janhvi Kapoor turned the cover girl for Cosmopolitan India's October issue titled, 'The Art Issue' and her red dramatic dress from the photoshoot amazed us and was literally a piece of art. So, let us take a look at her gorgeous outfit and decode it.

So, for the covershoot, Janhvi Kapoor donned a cut-sleeved plunging neckline bright red mini frock dress, which came from Giambattista Valli. Her dress was accentuated by feather detailing on the bodice, which added a dramatic touch. The silver embellished buckle black belt added structure to her attire. Styled by Zunaili Malik, her frock also featured a long trail. The Roohi Afza actress spruced up her look with light pink nail lacquer. Janhvi left her mid-parted beautiful wavy tresses loose and slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, curled lashes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade enhanced her look.

Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles as she posed for the camera and looked absolutely gorgeous in her red frock dress.

What do you think about her outfit? Share your opinions with us in the comment section.