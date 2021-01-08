Just In
Madam Chief Minister Trailer: Richa Chadha’s Politician Look From The Movie’s Trailer Decoded
The trailer of the upcoming film, Madam Chief Minister starring Richa Chadha is out. The actress, who was in the news for her strong acting chops in Shakeela, will be seen playing the role of a politician in Uttar Pradesh. While the trailer mentions that the movie is not based on reality, the trailer definitely made us think of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati.
Richa Chadha's character is somewhere fashioned on the lines of Mayawati's fashion sensibility. Richa Chadha, who is among the most versatile actresses of the Indian film industry, added an interesting dimension to her career with her role as a politician. She gave us two refreshing looks with this trailer. Observing the trailer, we noticed how contrasting her fashion in the movie, Madam Chief Minister would be.
In the first few segments of the trailer, we saw her in a tomboyish avatar, a young girl who prefers pants over salwar suits. She is seen wearing polo-necks and pants or pyjamas and also riding a motorcycle in a brown shirt and denims or assertively putting forth her point. Her outfits contrasted in the second segment, as a politician, Richa Chadha is seen wearing sarees. The sarees in the second segment defined her as a politician. Her sarees are muted with brick reds and mustards as the colour scheme and the blouses are always colour-blocked.
We observed that if the sarees were pastel-hued, the blouses would be of strong hues, say purple blouse and beige saree combination or a pristine white saree with a red blouse. Seeing the trailer it was evident, there was always a bold touch given to her look. We are sure the movie would be interesting from a fashion perspective also. Produced by T-Series Films and Kangra Talkies, the movie would be releasing on 22 January 2021.
Cover Image Courtesy: A still from the trailer of Madam Chief Minister/T-Series