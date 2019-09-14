Just In
- 2 min ago Everything You Need To Know About The Hypercholesterolemia (High Cholesterol Levels) Condition
-
- 52 min ago Aditi Rao Hydari Proves Elegance Is In Simplicity With Her Plain Yellow Sari
- 1 hr ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Expresses Her Love For Saris With These Two Gorgeous Red Drapes
- 1 hr ago Sonam Kapoor Rocked An Impressive Creased Eyeliner Look, Here Is How You Can Get This Look
Don't Miss
- Sports India vs South Africa 2019: Virat Kohli says India should be looking to win every match
- News As Lashkar looks to cause trouble on land, why India should look for JeM on the seas
- Finance Govt Employees Will Get Housing Advance At Lower Interest Rates
- Movies Mahesh Babu Receives Flak For Not Tweeting About Nallamala Forest Controversy
- Automobiles Renault BS-VI Turbo-Petrol Engines Confirmed For India: Will Feature On The Duster & Captur SUVs
- Technology Week 37, 2019 Launch Roundup: iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro MAX, Realme XT, Oppo A9 2020 And More
- Education HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Richa Chadha's Latest Outfits Are A Proof That Her Fashion Game Is Getting Better And More Diverse
Be it promotions or events, we always keep our eyes open to see what new our favourite stars have in-store for us, when it comes to fashion. And today's limelight is on Section 375 actress, Richa Chadha, who has been flaunting her different stylish and bold attires. Over a period of time, Richa has definitely notched up her fashion game and the actress has some amazing sartorial outfits in her wardrobe. So, let's take a close look at some of her recent attires.
Richa Chadha In An Orange Top And Blue Skirt
For one of the press interviews, Richa Chadha donned a round-collar tangerine-orange-coloured top, which was enhanced by bishop sleeves. She paired her bright top with a dark-blue shade skirt, which was accentuated by sharp pleats. Her ensemble came from the label, Zara. Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed her dress with a statement textured belt. The brown heels by Mango completed her look. The actress ditched accessories but her makeup game was strong. Her makeup featured minimal base and was highlighted by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.
Richa Chadha In A White Jumpsuit
Again, for the press interview, Richa Chadha was seen in an ivory full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline white jumpsuit by Swatee Singh. Styled by Meagan Concessio (Space Muffin), the bishop sleeves of her jumpsuit were enhanced by sharp pleats while the floor-length loose bottoms cloaked her footwear. The actress accessorised her look with teardrop earrings and a couple of rings by Anmol jewellers. Richa Chadha spruced up her look with a side-parted vintage hairdo. She upped her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled eyelashes, and pink lip shade.
Richa Chadha In A White Shirt And Beige Skirt
For the film promotions in Delhi, Richa Chadha opted for a full-sleeved white shirt by Tommy Hilfiger, which was accentuated by knotted neckline. She teamed her shirt with a high-waist beige-coloured pencil skirt by Marks & Spencer. The thigh-high slit on her skirt notched up the fashion quotient. Her beige pointed pumps by Christian Louboutin matched with the hue of her skirt. Richa pulled her sleek tresses into a side low ponytail, which went well with her attire. The actress spruced up her look with dark pink lip shade and accessorised her look with white studs.
Richa Chadha In A Red Draped Jumpsuit
For the film screening, Richa Chadha was spotted in a full-sleeved plunging neckline bright red draped jumpsuit by Eshaani Jayaswal. Her red outfit was cinched at the waist by a knotted belt, which added a style statement to her attire. The actress paired her comfy ensemble with beige-coloured pointed heels. Richa Chadha accessorised her look with silver-toned hoop earrings by Bellofox. The contoured face, soft blush, kohled eyes and red lip shade rounded out her look for the day.
Well, we absolutely loved how Richa Chadha pulled off her outfits so beautifully.
What are your thoughts on her attires? Which one according to you suited her the best? Do let us know in the comment section.
All pic credits: Richa Chadha