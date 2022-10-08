Just In
Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal’s ‘Unconventional’ Reception Look Is So Refreshing; See Pics Here
Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have given major fashion goals with their well-curated wedding looks. From the cocktail party and wedding to the reception; the couple looked beautiful in their ethnic attire and so much in love. Speaking of reception look, in particular, Ali and Richa opted for "unconventional" outfits that can be labeled as unconventional and quirky!
Image: Instagram
Scroll down to know more about Ali and Richa's eclectic style for their wedding reception held in Mumbai:
Image: Instagram
The lovely bride, Richa Chadha wore a colourful lehenga gown by designer Anamika Khanna. The ensemble was designed with intricate motifs and embroidered patches. Her dress featured a sleeveless bodycon bodice and an attached long drape too. The overall pattern of the dress had busy and elaborate motifs!
Richa styled the bohemian lehenga gown with cascading earrings and a blingy sheeshpatti. She also flaunted her modern Bvlgari mangalsutra in one of her candid clicks. Her makeup was kept in sync with the bold hue outfit. With shimmery eyelids, kohled eyes, and glossy coral lips; Richa glowed as a perfect boho bride!
Image: Instagram
Groom Ali Fazal wore a navy blue sherwani that featured some creative detailing like a long front slit and sheer drape design at the shoulders. He teamed the sherwani jacket with a white T-shirt and blue trousers.
Image: Instagram
The couple looked so much in love in their candid pictures shared by Richa on her Instagram. Their wedding reception was a star-studded affair. We loved how the bride chose to take the experimental path for her wedding ensemble and Groom complemented her look with a sharp sherwani attire!
As per the reports, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been legally married for 2.5 years now. From mehndi, the cocktail party to the wedding reception, the couple shared wedding pictures on social media. They also hosted a reception bash in Lucknow before the Mumbai reception.
