Rhea Kapoor Has A Classy Winter Outfit Suggestion For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rhea Kapoor is in France these days and she is clearly enjoying her break with sister, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The producer and stylist gave us a winter-wear goal in the summer season but we absolutely loved it. She looked awesome and gave us major travel vacay vibes too. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Rhea wore a polo-neck top and paired it with dark blue denims. She also wore a long brown coat, which absolutely went well with her ensemble. It was an interesting pairing of outfits and she also draped a furry stole, which looked stylish and it added to the warmth. Rhea looked classy as ever.

She accessorised her look with statement hoop earrings, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Rhea looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.