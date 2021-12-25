Christmas 2021: Rhea Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan In Their Fashionable Best For This Christmas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Christmas is here and if you are looking forward to dressing up, we have you sorted. A number of B-town divas were dressed to impress in their fashionable best recently either for film promotions or events. So, if you want some tips on what you can wear for Christmas party, here are some of the tips for dressing up for Christmas parties.

Sara Ali Khan's Black Dress

Styled by Ami Patel, Sara Ali Khan left us speechless with her one-shouldered black dress that was designed by Kalmanovich. It was a structured and sequinned black dress and she teamed it with a pair of golden sandals that came from Simmi. Her dazzling ear cuffs came from Ineze. The chic rings were from Viari and Ineze. The makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and smokey kohl. The neat ponytail completed her look.

Rhea Chakraborty's Icy Blue Pantsuit

Rhea Chakraborty looked glamorous in her pantsuit. She wore the ensemble designed by Monokrom By Shereen + Trish. Styled by Janvi Turakhia Malik, her attire consisted of a sleeveless blouse, high-waist pants, and cropped short jacket. She notched up her look with tiny hoops, which upped her style quotient. She wore pink nail lacquer and as for her makeup, it was marked by brown lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The middle-parted ponytail with flicks rounded out her look.

Alia Bhatt's Embellished Yellow Dress

Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her yellow dress that was one-shouldered. Her dress was sequinned and structured and she spruced up her style quotient with statement rings, keeping her look minimal and on-point. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup with eye shadow. The middle-parted impeccable ponytail completed her avatar. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr.

Kiara Advani's Purple Pantsuit

Kiara Advani looked pretty as ever in her structured purple pantsuit that came from T Skaff. She wore a purple jacket that featured puffed sleeves and straight-fit pants. She paired her ensemble with nature-inspired sandals that went well with her outfit, and her sandal came from Christian Louboutin. She notched up her look with dazzling diamond rings from KAJ Fine Jewellery and Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Shanaya Kapoor's Blue Fringe Dress

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Shanaya Kapoor wore a Hervé Léger metallic blue dress that was sleeveless with plunging-neckline and featured a cinched waist. The dress was detailed with fringes and upped her look with dainty studs from Aquamarine. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and eye shadow with mascara and kohl. The neat bun completed her look.

Surveen Chawla's Floral Dress

Surveen Chawla looked impressive as ever in her short blue dress that featured full puffed sleeves. She wore a dress that was highlighted by ruffled sleeves and structured at the bodice with flared hemline. Her ensemble came from Appapop. She was styled by Sanam Ratansi and her makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Merry Christmas!