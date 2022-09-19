Just In
Rhea Chakraborty In Colourful Coords Will Brighten Up Your Day!
Rhea Chakraborty has always seen spreading the charm of her optimistic approach to life with her fans. While her fans are also excited to watch her stunning avatars, she is back with some really hot pictures under the sunlight in her recent photoshoot.
Taking to her social media, the actress shared some photos where she can be seen posing her charm in colourful attire wearing a shirt and shorts. While the shade of the photos captured a glimpse of morning sunshine, it also enhances her beauty. The actress wrote the caption -
"The sun shines in you too ☀️🤍
#rhenew"
Rhea has always seen spreading her thought of optimism and positivity while she keeps on discovering her new personality with #rhenew. Moreover, the actress is also very active on her social media while she is also eyeing her stunning comeback.
Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
