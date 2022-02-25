Rhea Chakraborty Explores Her Saree Love With A Majestic Smile Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Rhea Chakraborty is one of a kind person who carries her generosity and elegance with subtle ease. The actress has always seen spreading optimism in the atmosphere. Recently the actress took a saree as her attire of happiness.

Rhea Chakraborty's definition of doing normal things whether carrying any fashion trend is similar to her belief of adapting simple luxury to live life. She has seen exploring different fashion trends but still finds her comfort in normalcy. The actress took her concept of normalcy to her social media sharing some amazing pictures of hers in off white saree with a colorful print on it. The diva posed her smile to the camera and describes her joy of wearing a saree in the caption saying -

"Every little normal thing gives me happiness.

#sareelove #normalcyisunderrated

#rhenew #gratitude"

Rhea always believes in taking the simple and normal way to live life. Her belief is often reflected in the innocent and cherishing smile that she wears with utmost gratitude.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.