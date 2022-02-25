Just In
Don't Miss
- Technology Ayaneo Next: Portable Gaming Console More Expensive Than Xbox One X, PS5
- Automobiles New Volkswagen Virtus GT Teased: Sports LED Projector Headlamps & More
- Movies Gauahar Khan Reacts To Tejasswi Prakash's 'Crying Foul Over Result' Remark; Actress Explains Her Point Of View
- News In pics: The absolute devastation in Ukraine
- Finance Indian Gold Rates Are Volatile, Dropped By Rs. 400 On February 25
- Education ICSI CS Result 2021 Declared At icsi.edu, Check CS Professional Result Here
- Sports WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: February 25, 2022
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Gujarat
Rhea Chakraborty Explores Her Saree Love With A Majestic Smile
Rhea Chakraborty is one of a kind person who carries her generosity and elegance with subtle ease. The actress has always seen spreading optimism in the atmosphere. Recently the actress took a saree as her attire of happiness.
Rhea Chakraborty's definition of doing normal things whether carrying any fashion trend is similar to her belief of adapting simple luxury to live life. She has seen exploring different fashion trends but still finds her comfort in normalcy. The actress took her concept of normalcy to her social media sharing some amazing pictures of hers in off white saree with a colorful print on it. The diva posed her smile to the camera and describes her joy of wearing a saree in the caption saying -
"Every little normal thing gives me happiness.
#sareelove #normalcyisunderrated
#rhenew #gratitude"
Rhea always believes in taking the simple and normal way to live life. Her belief is often reflected in the innocent and cherishing smile that she wears with utmost gratitude.
Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty’s Graceful And Elegant New Look; See Black And White Pictures
- bollywood wardrobeChristmas 2021: Rhea, Sara, Alia, Kiara At Their Fashionable Best For This Christmas
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Looks Like A Dream In Her Yellow Chikankari Lehenga Set
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt And Other Bollywood Divas In Their Traditional Best
- bollywood wardrobeAfter ‘Smash The Patriarchy’ T-shirt, Rhea Chakraborty Makes A Statement With ‘Love Is Power’ Sweatshirt
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty’s T-shirt Slogan, ‘Let’s Smash The Patriarchy’ Inspires Empathy And Support
- bollywood wardrobeOn Rhea Chakraborty's Birthday, Her 5 Fashionable Outfits That Looked Super Classy
- bollywood wardrobeOn World Environment Day 2020, Go Green With These Bollywood Divas’ Inspired Lovely Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Nails Her Red Pantsuit In Throwback Picture And It’s Perfect For Office Meetings
- bollywood wardrobeRadhika Apte, Nupur Sanon, And Rhea Chakraborty Slay In Style At Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019-20
- bollywood wardrobeLFW W/F 2019 Day Four: Rhea Chakraborty Oozes Elegance In Her Old-Fashioned Black Gown
- bollywood wardrobeAll The Times Rhea Chakraborty Impressed Us With Traditional Outfits