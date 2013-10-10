Birthday Special: Rekha's Best Red Carpet Looks

ENGLISH

    Bollywood diva Rekha was born on 10 October 1954, and turns 65 this year. The timeless dusky beauty still looks youthful and is evergreen. Rekha is known for her acting skills and her smile, and also for her fashionable sense of dressing, especially her ethnic wear. Rekha has wonderful taste in sarees and fans look forward to seeing her on red carpets and other events. She is one gorgeous lady who is always seen in rich sarees or sometimes salwar kameezes, and often with heavy makeup to accentuate her beauty. Take a look at some of her best outfits in celebration of Rekha's birthday.

    Here are birthday girl Rekha's ravishing looks:

    Array

    Golden Beauty

    Rekha looks amazing in this pinkish golden saree at the Filmfare Awards. The colour she is adorning adds to the beauty and grace of her pleasant face. Hair left loose and junky accessories complete her look.

    Array

    White 'n' Gold Sari

    The elegant Rekha sure knows how to make heads turn. Dressed in a pure white and gold blouse sari, the birthday girl is seen wearing enormous white and gold earnings, red lipstick and a golden clutch to match her sensational look.

    Array

    Traditional and Magnificent

    She is one actress who loves to keep it simple and beautiful. Decked in a beautiful raw silk maroon sari, Rekha looks magnificent.

    Array

    Sunshine Beauty

    The bright coloured yellow sari seen on Rekha makes the actress look youthful and so very traditional.

    Array

    White Again

    Rekha went pure by wearing a plain white sari with a touch of gold. The beauty paired it with a mega sleeve golden blouse.

    Array

    Kanjeevaram Glow

    Rekha is ravishing in a red and golden Kanjeevaram saree that looks one-of-a-kind. Her trademark open long hair and red lips completed the look.

    Array

    Mermaid White

    Yet again we see the lovely lady in white. The dusky beauty is seen wearing a frilly white sari, which is very different compared to her standard saris. The look is completed with a Rajastani bag in hand and accessories of a contrasting colour. Nice!

    Array

    Salwar suit

    Rekha usually does not like dressing in a salwar suit. However, this time she is seen in a flawless white salwar kameez set, with cool shades and a brown leather bag to match her style. Rekha is seen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in this picture.

    Array

    Golden girl

    Rekha donned the gorgeous red and gold saree at the 58th Filmfare Awards in 2013 - a look that lived up to her reputation.

    Array

    Red and White Beauty

    The white silk sari worn by Rekha has a red border and golden work. With the right make-up, this look made Rekha look fresh on the red carpet!

