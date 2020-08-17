Rasika Dugal’s All-black Outfit Is Our OOTD And Definitely A Must-Have!

ENGLISH

    Rasika Dugal was dressed in an all-black outfit for the Lootcase promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show. She graced the show with co-actors Kunal Khemu and Ranvir Shorey. Styled by Sahil Gulati, the actress was styled impeccably and her hairdo was done to perfection. So, let's decode her attire and look for the promotions.

    Courtesy: Rasika Dugal's Instagram

    So, Rasika donned a Pallavi Singh from 6Degree. Store. It was a handcrafted ensemble with the fish scale skirt. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless blouse and a high-waist skirt. The sleeveless blouse was accentuated by white-toned prints and the skirt was beautifully patterned. It was a stunning combination and she paired it with a quarter-sleeved jacket, which was flared and pleated with a white and black-patterned border on the sleeve ends.

    We absolutely loved her ensemble and thought it was the ultimate party-wear if you want to look a class apart.

    Courtesy: Dev Purbiya

    She teamed her attire with pointed black pumps, which went well with her classy outfit. The seasoned actresss accessorised her look with a pair of blue-toned studs. The makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl, muted pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar. So, how did you find the outfit and look of Rasika Dugal? Let us know that.

    Cover Image: Dev Purbiya

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
