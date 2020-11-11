Diwali: Rasika Dugal And Kajal Aggarwal Inspire Us To Wear Something Blue This Festive Occasion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diwali is just a few days away and we know that you need some last-minute fashion inspiration. This time, we suggest you invest in a blue-coloured outfit and if you are looking forward to getting inspired, Rasika Dugal and Kajal Aggarwal are the divas, who can inspire you to slay it in blue. Both Rasika Dugal and Kajal Aggarwal wore blue-hued ensembles, which we so loved. Take a look at their outfits for some cheerful blue Diwali inspiration.

Courtesy: Sagar

Rasika Dugal's Blue Ensemble

Rasika Dugal recently gave us a festive-perfect outfit idea that came from the label, Ekadi. Though the Mirzapur actress wore a western outfit, it gave a traditional vibe, making it a perfect wear for Diwali. She wore a handwoven cotton silk blue jacket that was accentuated by subtle dotted and floral patterns and paired it with a white-hued overlay dress from the same label. It was a comfy pairing and she teamed her attire with Intoto sandals. Rasika Dugal accessorised her look with heavy oxidised silver ring and complementing jhumkis from Kohar by Kanika. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Who Wore What When.

Courtesy: Ami Patel's Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal's Blue Suit

For her Grahapravesh post her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal exuded festive vibes with her blue traditional suit. Styled by Ami Patel, she wore a blue anarkali set that was enhanced by intricately-done gold embellished details. She paired her ensemble with a matching dupatta. Her anarkali set was designed Rimple & Harpreet Narula. She wore traditional red bangles and notched up her look with blue-gemstone jhumkis. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted layered wavy tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.