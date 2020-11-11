Just In
- 4 hrs ago Halloween 2021: Front Man And The VIP Guests’ Mask Costumes From Squid Game Discussed (Spoilers Inside)
- 5 hrs ago Nothing Else Matters: 40 Years Of The Band Metallica
- 6 hrs ago Mary Kom, Malala Yousafzai, Maya Angelou And Dr Jane Goodall: Inspiring Women Against The Odds
- 7 hrs ago What Is Trichotillomania Or Hair-Pulling Disorder? Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatments
Don't Miss
- News TN will not implement NEP, to form expert panel to formulate State policy: CM Stalin
- Movies ZEE5 Original Film Rashmi Rocket Breaks Stereotypes And Records; Garners 12 Million+ Views Across Platforms
- Sports T20 World Cup: It was world class performance from Zampa: Finch
- Education MHT CET 2021 Toppers List: 28 Students Emerge As Toppers, Score 100 Percentile In Maharashtra CET
- Technology Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, And Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Officially Unveiled; Price, Expected India Launch Date
- Finance 7th CPC: DR Hiked To 31% For Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners
- Automobiles Piaggio Opens EV Three Wheeler Experience Centre in Mumbai
- Travel Karnataka's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Diwali: Rasika Dugal And Kajal Aggarwal Inspire Us To Wear Something Blue This Festive Occasion
Diwali is just a few days away and we know that you need some last-minute fashion inspiration. This time, we suggest you invest in a blue-coloured outfit and if you are looking forward to getting inspired, Rasika Dugal and Kajal Aggarwal are the divas, who can inspire you to slay it in blue. Both Rasika Dugal and Kajal Aggarwal wore blue-hued ensembles, which we so loved. Take a look at their outfits for some cheerful blue Diwali inspiration.
Courtesy: Sagar
Rasika Dugal's Blue Ensemble
Rasika Dugal recently gave us a festive-perfect outfit idea that came from the label, Ekadi. Though the Mirzapur actress wore a western outfit, it gave a traditional vibe, making it a perfect wear for Diwali. She wore a handwoven cotton silk blue jacket that was accentuated by subtle dotted and floral patterns and paired it with a white-hued overlay dress from the same label. It was a comfy pairing and she teamed her attire with Intoto sandals. Rasika Dugal accessorised her look with heavy oxidised silver ring and complementing jhumkis from Kohar by Kanika. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Who Wore What When.
Courtesy: Ami Patel's Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal's Blue Suit
For her Grahapravesh post her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal exuded festive vibes with her blue traditional suit. Styled by Ami Patel, she wore a blue anarkali set that was enhanced by intricately-done gold embellished details. She paired her ensemble with a matching dupatta. Her anarkali set was designed Rimple & Harpreet Narula. She wore traditional red bangles and notched up her look with blue-gemstone jhumkis. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny red bindi. The middle-parted layered wavy tresses completed her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.