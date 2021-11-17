Bunty Aur Babli 2 Promotions: Rani Mukerji Opts For Fun And Festive Sarees From This Designer Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Rani Mukerji has been promoting her movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 and for the latest promotional rounds, she wore patterned sarees. All her ensembles came from House of Masaba and Rani looked amazing as ever. She inspired us to up our fashion game and add some quirky sarees to our wardrobe. Her sarees from Masaba Gupta's label were fun and festive, perfect for light wedding occasions. So, let's talk about her three sarees that she wore recently.

Rani Mukerji's Ivory Pearl Blooming Flower Saree

For the promotion on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Rani Mukerji opted for the ivory pearl blooming flower saree. Made from viscose crepe, her saree was accentuated by white-toned floral accents and green leaves on an ivory base. The palla was tasselled and she teamed her saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse. Her saree is priced at Rs. 15,000 and she accessorised her look with black glass bangles and statement gold nose ring. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and metallic pink and ebony eye shadow. She also sported a white-hued bindi and the middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

Rani Mukerji's Yellow Blooming Cow Saree

For the promotion on the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma show, Rani Mukerji wore a yellow blooming cow saree from the label. Priced at Rs. 15,000, her saree was made out from viscose crepe. With bright yellow hue as the base, her saree was marked by black-toned cow patterns and she teamed it with a matching full-sleeved blouse. This time, she spruced up her look with blue glass bangles and a statement gold ring and nose ring. The makeup consisted of a muted-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, impeccably-applied kohl, and shimmering gold eye shadow. A brush of eyebrow pencil and blue bindi also notched up her look. The middle-parted soft wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Rani Mukerji's Spark In The Dark Saree

For the promotion on the sets of Bigg Boss, Rani Mukerji sported the Spark In The Dark Saree from the label. This saree of hers was crafted from raw silk and detailed with tasselled palla. With green as the base, Rani's saree was accentuated by red floral patterns and she paired her saree with a full-sleeved matching blouse. This saree of hers is priced at Rs. 17,000. She elevated her style quotient with red glass bangles, an intricately-made cocktail ring, complementing earrings, and a chic nose stud. Her makeup was marked by glossy light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The side-parted highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which saree look of hers did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Yash Raj Films Talent