Rakul Preet Singh Exudes Charm And Fresh Aura In Her Multicolour Printed Dress; Pictures Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh's charming personality and great fashion sense are what we are totally a fan of. If there's an actress in the town who has the collection of best dresses, it is hands down Rakul Preet. She has a number of stunning dresses in her wardrobe for all occasions, festivals, and seasons. Recently, Rakul got dolled up in a new dress and gave us major summer fashion goals. For a brand shoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, she opted for a multicolour printed dress and looked gorgeous as ever. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, in the pictures shared by Dabboo Ratnani on his Instagram page, Rakul Preet Singh was seen dressed in a strapless soothing icy-blue mini dress and looked adorable as a doll. Her pretty dress was accentuated by intricate red, pink, blue, and yellow floral prints and subtle green leaves motifs. The matching printed band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Sardar Ka Grandson actress teamed her frock-style dress with a pair of pointed silver heels and accessorised her look with silver-tone studs and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Rakul slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lipstick, spruced up her look. The De De Pyaar De actress left her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose and went for soft waves.

So, what do you think about this dress of Rakul Preet Singh? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram