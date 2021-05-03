Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Mahira Khan Has 3 Gorgeous Traditional Outfit Goals For This Eid Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Mahira Khan's photoshoot for the fashion label Élan left us speechless. The Raees actress looked stunning and made us want to invest in traditional outfits from the brand. Her outfits were about splash of striking hues and interplay of patterns. Not only her outfits, her jewellery game was strong as well and so was her makeup. Her outfits were expensive but not something you wouldn't be able to afford at all with a little investment. Also, her ensembles were ideal for Eid festivities and for wedding functions too. We have decoded three of her gorgeous outfits and mentioned the price too.

Mahira Khan's Flora Organza Attire

The Humsafar actress looked like a dream in this ensemble of hers, which is priced at Rs. 9,950. The attire was accentuated by flora patterns in the cool shades of cerulean, coral, watermelon, and mint. The patterns were meticulously illustrated and two borders were provided with the shirt - one with textured embroidery on a shell-pink base and the other with a trellis texture in the shades of green on a cream organza base. The back of her flared kurta was also intricately done with watermelon and green floral embroidery. Her signature silk dupatta made for a statement piece with picturesque prints in myriads of hues depicting the hauntingly beautiful notes of nature. The dupatta featured red tassels and Mahira Khan paired her ensemble with ivory palazzo with ruffled edges. She accessorised her look with colourful enamel silver earrings and a complementing ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and the middle-parted coiled braid hairdo was adorned with rose flower, making her look straight from the fairytale.

Mahira Khan's Red Embroidered Outfit

With her expression intense, Mahira Khan looked impressive in this red embroidered suit of hers. This attire of hers was dipped in deep carmine hue and featured intricate embroidery done with ivory thread. Inspired by the tribal embroideries, this carmine kurta was inspired by the nomadic tribes of Thar and Cholistan. The sleeves were flared and the border was highlighted by black-hued threads. The Swiss voile dupatta contrasted the kurta with magenta hue. The embroidered borders in dupatta were accentuated by ivory, red, black, and cherry. She paired her kurta with cream trousers and her ensemble is priced at Rs. 10,450 but is unfortunately, out of stock. The Superstar actress flaunted a heavy silver pendant neckpiece and an elaborate choker set along with comparatively delicate silver earrings and a stunning ring with this outfit. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, impeccably-contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted ponytail hairdo completed her look.

Mahira Khan's Rose Kurta Set

With this attire of hers highlighted by pastel pink hue, Mahira Khan exuded soothing vibes and made us want to invest in this ensemble right away. Her round-necked satin jacquard shirt was enhanced by detailed floral embroidery in the shades of pink, coral, sage, and mint. The pink organza hem of the kurta was also marked by eclectic embroidery. The flared sleeves also featured different patterns. While one was accentuated by crawling florals, the other was contrasted by a gentle breeze of flying dandelions. The ensemble came with a Swiss voile dupatta with subtle sprinkle of floral embroidery and trellis patterns. The pink accents on the border of her dupatta also made for an interesting detail. She paired this ensemble with complementing pink bottoms and this attire of hers is priced at Rs. 9,950. The makeup was dewy with pink tones and the braided hairdo rounded out her look.

So, which attire of Mahira Khan's are you going to invest for this Eid festivities? Let us know that.

Cover Picture Source: Instagram