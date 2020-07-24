Happy Birthday Iulia Vantur: 3 Times The Diva Sizzled In Her Fashionable Outfits And Amazed Us! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 24 July 1980, Romanian television presenter Iulia Vantur has left everyone mesmerized with her melodious voice. Though she has sung many Bollywood songs but her work in Salman Khan starrer 2018 film Race 3 was highly appreciated. Apart from it, the diva has also been the centre of attraction for her sizzling looks. She has been making heads turn every time she steps out in her fashionable outfits. As Iulia Vantur turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her gorgeous outfits, that made our jaw drop.

Iulia Vantur In A Red Gown Iulia Vantur looked no less than a princess in her beautiful red gown. It was a strappy plunging-neckline backless gown, in which she looked extremely stunning. Her gown featured long train at the back, that added dramatic quotient to her look. Iulia accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and looked extremely pretty. Iulia Vantur In A Black Dress Iulia Vantur was decked up in a full-sleeved gorgeous black dress and looked super stunning in it. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by lace work and featured deep back. The thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient to her look and she left her mid-parted highlighted curls open. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. Iulia Vantur In A Floral Dress Iulia Vantur sported a half-sleeved off-shoulder off-white dress, which was accentuated by blossoming red florals and green leaves patterns. She notched up her look with a pair of earrings, that featured white pearl drop detailing. The diva further upped her look with matching pendant neckpiece and let loose her side-parted wavy tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

We really liked these outfits of Iulia Vantur. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Iulia Vantur!