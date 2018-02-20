Subscribe to Boldsky
Iulia Vantur Looked Pretty In Her Spring-special Floral Style Book

Posted By:
iulia vantur spotted at bandra

Iulia Vantur was spotted at Bandra, carrying a spring-friendly style book. She was wearing a black floral printed dress along with ring-strapped sandals. The dress and the footwear combination was quite cool and just fitted the latest seasonal trends.

Along with the apparels, she also carried a tan sling bag.

The beautiful actress and model, Iulia never fails to amaze us with her style books. This time too, she kept it perfect.

Also, her golden brown hair was looking marvellous with the style book.

Did you like Iulia's spring-special style book? Let us know in the comment section.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 12:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 20, 2018
