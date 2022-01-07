Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam Actress Sarwat Gilani Gives Us Traditional Suit Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sarwat Gilani has been giving traditional fashion goals. The Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam actress looked amazing in her traditional suits and we have decoded her looks for you for some fashion inspiration. So, let's take a look at her outfits.

Sarwat Gilani's Striped Suit Look

Sarwat Gilani looked amazing in her suit that featured a full-sleeved long salwar and white pyjamis. Her kurta was accentuated by stripes and intricately-embroidered and she teamed her attire with a subtly-done dupatta. Sarwat also wore beige-hued sandals with her attire and she notched up her look with diamond ring. The makeup was light with a glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

Sarwat Gilani's White Suit Look

The actress looked gorgeous in her white suit look. She wore a kurta set that featured chikankari accents and Sarwat teamed her kurta with a complementing salwar. The actress also draped a complementing dupatta. As for jewellery, she wore a pair of white floral bracelets and intricately-done gold earrings. The makeup was highlighted by matte-red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her look.

Sarwat Gilani looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about her outfits and looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram