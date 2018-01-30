If You Doubt Priyanka Chopra Aka Alex Parrish's Winter Style Goals, You Know Nothing!

A Hint Of Colour

In this look, Priyanka amazingly carries a red graphic printed sweatshirt along with an asymmetrical monochrome jacket, a pair of ripped jeans, suede boots and a printed woollen beanie cap. Oh, wait! The look got wrapped up with a pair of classy black cat-eye shades.

Perms All The Way

Priyanka stunned all of us few days back with this astounding look. She wore a long graphic tee with mauve jacket and long boots. The look turned hotter with her short permed hair. This was one of the sexiest avatars of PeeCee's which she pulled off this winter.

The Camouflage Mania

The craze for camouflage prints have hit many already and it also has become a Bollywood style trend for months. Priyanka recently carried a classy and sassy look for an event, where she was wearing a pair of camouflage pants with a crow-neck top and olive green jacket. The ear cuffs definitely suited the look while she enjoyed the snowfall.

The Oversized Camouflage

Priyanka tried this oversized avatar and stunned all with perfection. On top of a crow-neck black sweatshirt and beige trousers, PeeCee wore a camouflage jacket with black boots and rounded shades. The look was sexy enough.

Too Much Distressed?

Priyanka crossed the level of hotness with different look books this winter, including this one. She wore this sexy pair of distressed jeans with a black leather jacket and black sweatshirt. The suede boots and rounded shades were adding hotness to the look. She wore this style book during the shoot of Quantico and we loved it.