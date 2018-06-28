Subscribe to Boldsky
Priyanka Chopra's New Magazine Cover Is Too Hot To Handle

By Devika
Priyanka Chopra fashion

Hot and happening, Priyanka Chopra has surpassed all the hotness barriers and she has beaten all her contemporaries, juniors, and seniors by topping the Maxim magazine's Hot 100 for the fourth time in a row. And well, she deserved it too. The actress, who has been making news with Nick Jonas these days, has quite single-handedly put India on the world map.

Apart from being the hot babe in Baywatch and gracing many international events, Priyanka has been attending Met Gala and also attended Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Her street style or for that matter any kind of style is to-die-for. She hasn't had a fashion failure and with her confidence and kickass attitude, it doesn't seem that she is going to have a disaster. PeeCee can make even the weirderst, the most uncoventional, and bizarre outfits work.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Her fashion game is so alive and kicking. Speaking about her hotness, Priyanka elevated that bar too on the cover of Maxim magazine. She donned an all-white outfit, which contrasted against the muted backdrop. She wore a deep-necked swimsuit that was clearly figure-flattering and draped a sheer shirt on it. But that was not all. The actress also added the oomph factor by wearing translucent pants.

Her hair was messy and tied into a bun. The makeup done was nude and her soul-piercing gaze said it all.

Well, Priyanka you are definitely the hottest of all. Keep on inspiring us.

