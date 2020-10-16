The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra Shares The First Look As Pinky Madam In A Chic Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao starrer upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger is based on the Man Booker Prize-winning novel by Aravind Adiga. Recently, the filmmakers unveiled the first look of the film, featuring global star Priyanka Chopra. The actress too took to her Instagram feed to share the look and reveal a little about her character. She will be seen playing the role of Pinky madam in the film, who is a first generation immigrant in the U.S. Dressed in a chic and casual outfit, the diva not just caught our attention but also made us want to see more of her glimpses from the film. But let's first take a close look at her this outfit and decode it.

So, in the picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen decked up in a round-collar plunging-neckline white tee, which was accentuated by intricate dark-green hued prints. She layered her tee with a full-sleeved open-front deep-green hued shrug that upped the fashion quotient. The Sky Is Pink actress teamed her tee with a shrug and blue denim jeans, and accessorised her look with a pair of tiny earrings and a few rings.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and nude-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. She pulled back her highlighted tresses into a low messy bun and beautifully curled her side strands that upped her overall look.

Talking about the film and her character, the actress quoted, 'In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then... life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally.'

Well, we really can't wait to see this film of hers and also her looks in the film. What do you think about her this attire as Pinky madam? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas