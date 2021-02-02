Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twins With Her Pet Dog, Diana In The White Tiger-Perfect Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the twinning fashion game to a whole new level by twinning with her dog. She wore The White Tiger-perfect outfit and made her pooch, Diana wear a matching sweater. Well, with this she might even create a twinning-with-your-pet-challenge. The actress looked fabulous and we have decoded her ensemble for some stylish winter goals.

So, Priyanka Chopra wore a high-neck pristine white dress that was accentuated by black-hued tiger prints. It was a full-sleeved number that featured a crisp bodice and flared silhouette with an asymmetrical hemline. The dress was enhanced by overlapping accent and she paired her dress with black strappy sandals, which went well with her attire. She was styled by Law Roach and her pet wore the same half-sweater and even a matching leash.

She wore golden hoops that accentuated her look and also upped her look with square-shaped black frames. The makeup was enhanced by plum lip shade and complemented her look. The cheekbones were contoured and the side-parted highlighted high bun completed her look. Priyanka Chopra exuded retro vibes with her outfit and styling. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: eves