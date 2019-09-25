After Her Bright Yellow Outfit, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts A Desi Look With Her Black Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood diva, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink and she has been making gorgeous fashion statements. After making a vibrant splash in her yellow number, the actress flaunted another outfit from her promotional wardrobe and unlike the last outfit, this attire of hers was a traditional delight.

So lately, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black floral sari on the sets of Dance Deewane 2, which is judged by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tushar Kalia, and Shashank Khaitan. The actress looked absolutely stunning in her ethnic attire. So, let's take a close look at her beautiful sari and decode it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a stunning sari, which was by designer, Sabyasachi, who had also designed Priyanka Chopra's traditional wedding outfit. Her sari was enhanced by multi-hued floral patterns. Priyanka paired her sari with a simple strappy matching blouse. Styled by Ami Patel, she draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and looked gorgeous as always. The Bajirao Mastani actress accessorised her look with black bangles, silver-toned rings, and ethnic earrings. Her beautiful jewellery came from Ayana Silver Jewellery. She further upped her accessory game with a wrist watch.

On the makeup front, Priyanka Chopra went for a minimal base marked by soft contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eyeshadow, light blush, and dark pink lip shade. The desi girl spruced up her desi avatar with a tiny black bindi. She left her side-parted tresses loose.

We really loved Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sari look. And we hope she has more desi outfits in store for us. What do you think about her black floral sari? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Picture credits: Ami Patel