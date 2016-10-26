OMG!OMG! Priyanka Chopra On Ellen Degeneres Show! She Looks So Beautiful Bollywood Wardrobe Kaustubha Sharma

Priyanka Chopra was on Ellen DeGeneres show. Yes. You heard us. She was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show! Can you believe it? And the Indian diva turned heads in a beautiful white dress.

Priyanka looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a beautiful in a white Zimmermann knee-length dress. Styled by Cristina.

PC looked gorgeous sporting this detailed dress with a casual ponytail. We love how the look has been kept simple and chic. Just right amount of casual for the talk show. PC amped up her look by adding a pair of green pumps.

Priyanka also attended InStyle magazine event. She wore a one-shoulder teal top with accentuated sleeves with a pair of black pants. Though we can't say we love the combination but somehow PC managed to pull this weird lookbook too. Even PC's makeup is not up to the mark.

In another New York street lookbook, PC was sporting MiuMiu shoes.