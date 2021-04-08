Preity Zinta Rocks Party As Well As Gym Look Effortlessly And We’re Taking Notes! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was spotted after a long time and she looked as stylish as ever. Well, whenever she steps out, she never fails to make heads turn. What we love the most about her is her effortless fashion sense. No matter where she is heading to, she is always dressed best in her easy-going outfits. Recently, Preity was spotted rocking two different looks - one was a party dress while the other was gym-wear. She nailed both the looks effortlessly and we loved it. So, let us take a look at her both attires and decode it for goals.

Preity Zinta In A Polka Dot Dress

Preity Zinta was spotted at Hrithik Roshan's residence, dressed in a full-sleeved plunging-neckline black dress, which was accentuated by white polka dots. She teamed her midi dress with a pair of black boots. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and wrapped up her look with a black mask. Preity let loose her side-parted heavy curled locks loose and looked pretty.

Preity Zinta In A Dyed Tee And Joggers

Preity Zinta looked gym-ready in her sleeveless grey-hued top, which featured black-dyed patterns. She teamed her tee with midnight-blue joggers that featured red and white striped patterns on both sides. The Veer-Zaara actress completed her look with a pair of grey shoes. She carried a bag and bottle and wore a white mask. Preity tied her all tresses into a top knot and upped her look with a pendant neckpiece.

So, what do you think about these looks of Preity Zinta? Let us know that in the comment section.