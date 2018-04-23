Parineeti's Vacay Outfits Will Make You Go, 'I Want That!'

Tbh, looking gorgeous and clicking pretty pictures on a vacation are the prime concerns of most millennials these days.

If you are someone who remains ever dissatisfied with her fashion choices, Parineeti Chopra might make you feel miserable with her latest pics.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress is in Australia, having the time of her life. Like any of us, Pari is quite excited to be in a wonderful place and her happiness is pretty evident from her Instagram pictures.

But what caught our eyes, are the amazingly beautiful outfits that she chose for her vacation. Clad in bright hues, Parineeti is all summery and fresh in Australia.

Beaches, meadows or streets, our babe from India is dressing up most appropriately. Known to juggle between hot and cute, Pari is the girl you want to be in your dream vacation.

OBSESSED!!! Can't decide my favourite shade of blue between the sky, the ocean and the Bondi Iceberg pools, she wrote for the above picture.

Well, we say, out of all colours, the Pari colour is standing out!

On the work front, Ms. Chopra is basking in the success of her last outing 'Golmaal Returns' which became one of the biggest hits of 2017. She will be next seen with her debut actor Arjun Kapoor in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and her look as a corporate professional has already had people talking about the film and her character.