Parineeti Chopra Shows Us How To Ace Sweater And Skirt Look; Take A Look
Sweaters and skirt make for a good combination and since winters are not over till now, you can actually rock this pairing. Parineeti Chopra, who has been promoting The Girl On The Train, slayed it in this outfit of hers. She was styled by Mohit Rai and apart from this ensemble of hers, you've got to take notes of her makeup too.
So, Parineeti Chopra wore something that we could easily wear on any day. She wore an ash grey sweater that was full-sleeved and seemed absolutely warm and Parineeti teamed her sweater with a midi skirt that was matte black and sharply pleated. Simply put, Parineeti Chopra looked awesome in her outfit. She looked absolutely radiant in her outfit and paired her skirt and sweater set with a pair of black boots, which went well with her outfit.
She exuded diva vibes with her ensemble but didn't sport any jewellery. Actually, this look of hers didn't require any jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by glossy light-pink lip shade and blue eye shadow effect, which we are going to totally try. Her cheekbones were contoured and messy bun rounded out her avatar. Parineeti looked pretty. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram