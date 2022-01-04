Parineeti Chopra And Katrina Kaif Convince Us To Order Sweaters Right Away Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Need some sweater and cardigan goals? Well, we have two fresh ideas for you. Of late, Parineeti Chopra and Katrina Kaif wowed us with their warm woollen wear and convinced us to keep ourselves warmly-clad. So, let's talk about their warm fuzzy wear, which we so loved.

Speaking about Parineeti Chopra first, The Girl On The Train actress looked radiant and fresh in her polo-neck yellow sweater that was accentuated by intricate knitting. Her sweater seemed absolutely warm and earlier Parineeti had also flaunted a pink sweater. She wore a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The highlighted tresses completed her look. She also added some yellow sparkles filter to her picture and it seemed like a selfie against a backdrop of trees.

Katrina Kaif wore a beige cardigan that was collared and was knitted to perfection. Her cardigan had a zipper and apart from Katrina's sweater, she also flaunted her mangalsutra. Her makeup was natural with pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and light kohl. The long side-parted layered tresses rounded out her avatar. They both looked amazing and we are doing some serious sweater shopping right away. So, whose sweater look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram