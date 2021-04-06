Just In
Mahima Chaudhry’s Summer Dresses Are What We Want In Our Wardrobe
Sun is shining and we have Mahima Chaudhry inspiring us to flaunt bold-hued dresses. The actress gave us two dress goals recently and beckoned us to invest in dresses, which are colourful and summery. So, if you are looking forward to buying brand new dresses, we have decoded Mahima's outfits for you for some solid summer fashion inspiration.
Mahima Chaudhary's Black And Brown Dress
The actress looked radiant as she flaunted her brown and black patterned bodycon dress. Her dress was sleeveless and she teamed her eye-catching attire with pointed black pumps that went well with her outfit. Her jewellery game was minimal with chic rings, a sleek bracelet, and hoops. The makeup game was strong with smokey kohl, highlighted cheekbones, and vibrant pink lip shade. The middle-parted softly-curled copper tresses completed her look.
Mahima Chaudhary's Glazed Multi-hued Dress
Mahima totally won us with this dress of hers that featured slit-sleeves and a glazed effect, which added a shimmering touch to her dress. Her dress was accentuated by pink, brown, yellow, and blue hues. The dress was belted and that cinched her waist and she teamed it with bright yellow pumps, which spruced up her look. The makeup was marked by nude-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The copper highlighted tresses rounded out her look.
So, which dress of Mahima Chaudhry's did you like more? Let us know that.
Pictures Source: Instagram