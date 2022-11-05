Palak Muchhal Radiates In Ethnic Lehenga Ensemble At Her Mehendi Function, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

The official season of weddings has commenced in India! Popular singer Palak Muchhal is all set to marry music composer Mithoon Sharma in Mumbai on November 6. Her pre-wedding ceremonies have kick-started and Palak shared beautiful pics of her mehendi and haldi ceremony on social media! The bride-to-be looked radiant in an ethnic lehenga outfit!

Here are the details of Palak Muchhal's mehendi and haldi ceremonies look:

Palak chose a traditional teal blue lehenga for her mehendi function. The ethnic outfit included an embroidered choli, flared lehenga skirt, and a matching net dupatta. The silver cut dana and beadwork appeared intricate and beautiful on the ethnic ensemble. The intricate sequin work looked attractive on the teal blue hue of the lehenga.

To match the silver hue of the ethnic attire, Palak opted for stone-encrusted traditional jewellery. The statement neckpiece, dangler earrings, and matha patti featured diamond and black stonework detailing.

The pretty bride-to-be elevated her pre-wedding look with glossy makeup that comprised blushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and bold red lips. She kept her signature curly hairdo constant for her mehendi look and sported a diamond studded bindi on her forehead!

90s actress Sheeba joined Palak for her haldi ceremony and shared a lovely picture of Palak getting ready for her haldi ceremony. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo song singer donned a yellow lehenga outfit and elevated it with matching floral jewellery with mirrorwork.

Both Palak and Mithoon are famous for giving popular music tracks in Bollywood. Palak has hit songs like "Meri Aashiqui", "Teri Meri Kahaani", and more to her credit. She has also sung for Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, and Telegu movies. The groom-to-be Mithoon Sharma has given hit compositions for movies like Aashiqui 2, Zeher, Half Girlfriend, Kabir Singh, and more films.