Neetu Singh’s Fashionable Looks From Her Top Bollywood Songs Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 8 July 1958, Neetu Singh has been a part of Bollywood for more than 5 decades. The actress marked her acting debut at the age of 8 with the film Suraj in 1966 and since then she has been featured in more than 50 films. She has not only given hit films but her popular songs like Pardah Hai Pardah, Keh Doon Tumhe, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Chookar Mere Mann Ko, and many more have been the iconic songs of all time. Neetu Singh's moves, expressions, and fashionable looks in these songs are so good that we can watch her thousands of times and still never get bored of it.

As Neetu Singh turns a year older today, let us take a close look at her attire in these famous songs and decode it.

Neetu Singh In Pardah Hai Pardah The qawwali song Pardah Hai Pardah from the 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony featured Neetu Singh and her husband Rishi Kapoor. In the song, Neetu was seen decked up in a black burka, which featured a net-fabric veil. Though the veil covered her face, but she opened it in the second half of the song. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink blush, and pink lip shade. Neetu Singh In Keh Doon Tumhen Keh Doon Tumhen song from the 1975 film Deewar featured Neetu Singh and Shashi Kapoor. For the song, Neetu Singh wore a half-sleeved buttoned-down white shirt, which was accentuated by black checked patterns. She teamed her shirt with high-waist blue pants and upped her look with a pair of studs, bangle, and ring. The actress let loose her mid-parted long wavy tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Neetu Singh In Chookar Mere Mann Ko Chookar Mere Mann Ko song from 1981 film Yaarana featured Neetu Singh and Amitabh Bachchan together. In the song, the actress was seen running towards the actor sporting a full-sleeved classic-collar light blue-hued midi dress. The black thin belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of sandals and let loose her long tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Neetu Singh In Ek Main Aur Ek Tu Ek Main Aur Ek Tu song from 1975 film Khel Khel Mein is one of the popluar songs in Bollywood. It starred Neetu Singh opposite Rishi Kapoor. In the song, the actress was seen dressed in a sleeveless V-shaped neckline cute light-blue flared mini dress. She layered her dress with a full-sleeved top and completed her look with a pair of boots. Neetu tied her mid-parted tresses into a two low ponytail and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy lip shade.

Neetu Singh looked absolutely beautiful in all her songs and we can never stop adoring her beauty. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: SEPL Vintage, Tips Official, Gaane Sune Ansune