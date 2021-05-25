On Karan Johar’s Birthday, His 3 Extraordinary Stylish Outfits You Can Wear To A Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Karan Johar has always been creating stir in the town not just for his movies but for his sartorial choices as well. The director and producer never fails to leave fashion police stunned with his stylish and unique avatars. From airport looks to wedding-perfect attire, wherever he goes, he makes sure, all eyes are on him and on his extraordinary outfits. In short, we can say, he's a true inspiration for all stylish men out there. Today, as the style icon turns a year older, we give you a look at his 3 amazing and unique outfits that you can wear to a wedding and make style statement.

Karan Johar In Printed Separates

Karan Johar was snapped at Varun Dhawan's wedding venue, flaunting stylish white Versace separates, which was priced at INR 1.5 Lakh. His outfit featured intricate black, yellow, and silver baroque patterns. The set comprised of a full-sleeved zip-detailed sweatshirt and matching loose bottoms. He completed his look with a pair of black and white sneakers and carried a yellow-coloured cross-body bag. With oversized black sunglasses and black mask, he rounded out his look.

Karan Johar In A Red Sherwani Set

Karan Johar sported a full-sleeved rich red coloured velvet sherwani, which featured golden buttons. He teamed his sherwani with black churidar bottoms and draped a lovely dupatta-type stole that was accentuated by intricate and heavy multi-hued floral prints. Karan's outfit was designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra and he completed his look with a pair of black loafers that had sequinned toes. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the actor-director flaunted his clean shaved look and looked dapper.

Karan Johar In A Black Pantsuit

Karan Johar looked stylish in his amazing black pantsuit, which came from Nikhil Thampi's label. His suit was adorned with golden and white dots and commas patterns. The suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel blazer and matching pants. He layered his blazer with a black T-shirt and completed his look with black leather heel shoes. Karan upped his look with a pendant neckpiece and a few rings while the light yellow shades elevated his stylish look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Karan Johar? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Karan Johar!

Pic Credits: Karan Johar's Instagram