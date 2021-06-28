On Jasmin Bhasin’s Birthday, Her 4 Stunning Fashion Moments From Bigg Boss 14; Pick Your Favourite Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Jasmin Bhasin, who has acted in TV shows like Naagin and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, won us with her performance in Bigg Boss 14. The actress was a delight to watch in the reality show and her fashion game was strong as well. Jasmin gave us a number of fashion goals and was one of the most well-dressed contestants in the show. Right from traditional to western outfits, Jasmin Bhasin slayed it in all outfits. Born on 28 June 1990, on Jasmin Bhasin's birthday, we have talked about her 4 stunning fashion moments from Bigg Boss.

Jasmin Bhasin's White Metallic Dress

For one of the episodes, Jasmin Bhasin wore a gorgeous white metallic dress and for her stylish outfit that day, she even received a compliment from Salman Khan, who hosted the show. Her sleeveless silver dress came from the label, Soshai by Sofi. She accessorised her look with chic earrings from Beetroute Design Studio. The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Jasmin Bhasin's Pastel Floral Dress

Jasmin also gave us a summer-perfect goal with her light and soothing floral dress that was designed by Sav Lamba. She wore a white structured dress and layered it with sheer knotted overlay that was highlighted by pink floral accents. Jasmine looked pretty and paired her ensemble with metallic straps sandals, which complemented her dress. Her pink-toned earrings came from the label, Izaara. The makeup was marked by dark pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her look.

Jasmin Bhasin's Dark Pink Tracksuit Set

The actress also made tracksuit look so fashionable with her dark pink tracksuit set that featured an oversized collared shirt and matching pyjamas. She spruced up her look with a pair of large hoops, which went well with her look and with this combination, she gave us a style goal. The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light kohl. The neat bun completed her look.

Jasmin Bhasin's Ivory Saree

And finally, who can forget Jasmin Bhasin's ivory saree, which she wore for one of the episodes. She draped a saree that was designed by Nidhi Malhan DQ, and her saree was plain white in colour with embellished metallic border and sleeveless metallic blouse with feathered details. She notched up her look with a floral emerald choker and complementing earrings from Ze Panache. The makeup was marked by dark pink lip shade and contoured pink cheekbones. The middle-parted fringe bun rounded out her look.

So, which attire and look of Jasmin Bhasin did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Jasmin Bhasin!